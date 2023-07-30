Suits season 10: EP on possible revival after Netflix dominance

In case you missed the news over the past few days, Suits has managed to rise from the ashes and dominate some streaming charts. Why? We tend to think it is a perfect storm of a few different things — the show’s arrival (at least with the first eight seasons) on Netflix, plus its overall quality and the fact that there isn’t as much in the world of TV airing right now.

Is there an inherent curiosity to watch Megan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry? We do also think that’s a part of it, and Netflix is a place a lot of viewers routinely subscribe. The entire nine-season run is on Peacock, but that has a smaller subscriber based.

So, in the wake of the huge surge, are there talks happening about the future? Not exactly, but you never know what could happen! Speaking to TVLine, Gene Klein (who served as a non-writing EP through the original show’s run) had the following to say about some conversations he’s had with showrunner Aaron Korsh:

You know, I’ve mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point. But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of.

Because of the writers’ strike, we don’t imagine that there are going to be any real conversations until it comes to an end. However, we tend to think that with the show’s massive success, there will be some sort of chatter about this eventually.

Is it a good idea? While, the original show did have a fitting end and it feels likely Markle wouldn’t be coming back. (She wasn’t a part of the latter seasons, either.) You would need to have a good story to tell.

Related – Read more about how Suits is already setting some big-time streaming records

Do you want to see a Suits season 10 happen in some shape or form?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates coming very soon.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







