Suits season 10: Is a revival possible after streaming record?

Is there a sudden possibility of a Suits season 10 revival over the next couple of years? We wouldn’t have imagined it months ago. However, some of the latest streaming numbers for the USA Network hit have changed the game.

According to a new report from Deadline, the series starring Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht has set a new record for an acquired series, with Nielsen reporting 3.1 billion minutes watched from June 26 until July 2. No other acquisition has topped that figure in a one-week span, which is absolutely bonkers and remarkable.

So how did this show manage to do this, given that it was never a big-time network show like The Office or Manifest, which have posted huge figures in the past? There are a few reasons for it.

1. The amount of content – A lot of seasons means an opportunity to watch a ton of episodes. That, plus the length of said episodes, helps it to accumulate a lot of minutes. Still, it is not like this show had huge 22-episode seasons. The most it ever had in a single season was 16.

2. Its arrival on Netflix – While the show has been available on Peacock for some time, joining the Netflix library has obviously had a huge impact on its performance. (Technically, Netflix does not even have the rights to season 9, so the bulk of these numbers are for the first eight.)

3. The Meghan Markle factor – While she may not be a part of the later seasons of the show, her celebrity status and marriage to Prince Harry obviously makes viewers curious in seeing her previous work. She was, after all, working on the series when their relationship began.

4. It’s just a really good, addictive legal drama – You have sharp writing, fantastic characters, and memorable cases. This isn’t complicated.

So could we get more?

After this record-setting performance, we have to imagine the idea will be discussed, whether it be at Peacock or Netflix. It’s hard to move anything forward now due to the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes, but eventually, we can imagine serious conversations. A lot would come down to whether or not the cast (or at least most of them) would be interested in returning. It may also depend on how many viewers eventually watch season 8 (and find a way to watch nine), since that would be the biggest indicator in long-term interest.

Would you watch a Suits season 10 revival were it to happen?

(Photo: Netflix.)

