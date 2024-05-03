Will Knuckles season 2 renewal happen after Paramount+ record?

Is there a chance that Knuckles season 2 is going to happen on Paramount+? Ever since it premiered, it felt like the possibility was there.

After all, this week the streaming service confirmed that the Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series has generated more than 4 million hours streamed over its first weekend, setting their own global record. Also, it is the most-watched title ever within the kids-and-family category.

Are we surprised about this? Hardly. This is a really popular franchise that has delivered two well-received feature films so far, and there is a third one on the way. This is not an easy source material to adapt given that there’s a lot of nostalgia here and yet, you have to make it appeal to modern audiences, as well.

Of course, the crazy thing is that even with these numbers, there is still a reasonably good chance that we don’t get any more Knuckles as a TV show. Why? There may just not be a story for it. We tend to think that the powers-that-be are going to mostly do what they think is best or more interesting for the franchise at large. They could bring him back for another season, or focused on another established character like Tails. There’s also someone in Amy Rose who is well-enough known that you could try to do something with her … but beyond her or maybe Shadow, you then start to move into characters who are a little too obscure for a lot of mainstream fans. That would make things a little more of a challenge.

In the end, the success of this show is another feather in the cap of Elba, who has already produced a pretty enormous hit in Hijack, which is coming back to Apple TV+ down the road. That goes along with, of course, his time playing John Luther across both shows and movies.

Do you want to see a Knuckles season 2 happen after watching season 1?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







