FROM season 3: Will we get more news on MGM+ series soon?

As we are gearing up for the start of August, does it mean we’re going to learn more about FROM season 3? It goes without saying that we want it.

Yet, that doesn’t mean that we are going to be getting it! As a lot of you probably know at this point, we are at a pretty strange and unprecedented time within the music industry. The writers and actors remain on strike, and for the latter, it has been almost three months. There is also no real resolution in sight to any of this.

Because of all of this, the only thing that we can say is that you’re probably not going to be getting a lot of news on the future of the Harold Perrineau show this month. We’d be surprised if we are going to be getting as much at all until the fall. The start of production is obviously going to be later than first planned and honestly, that’s okay. It would be great to see the show back sooner rather than later, but at the same time, but we have to also realize that good things come to those who wait. Also, the actors and writers deserve fair pay across the TV industry.

No matter when we actually do see FROM on the air, it does feel pretty clear that we’re going to see some huge stuff. Just think about what happened in the season 2 finale! How are the writers going to follow up that madness? We don’t think it’s going to be easy, since Tabitha may not even be in the same universe anymore…

What do you want to see on FROM season 3, no matter when it comes out?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

