FROM season 3 premiere: Will we see Tabitha?

We know that we will be waiting a long time to see the FROM season 3 premiere over on MGM+ … so why not talk about the story?

Or, to be perhaps even more specific, when are we going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about Tabitha and her whereabouts? Is this something that the show is going to dive further into at some point in the upcoming premiere?

Now, we know that with most shows out there, it makes perfect sense that we would be able to dive into where Tabitha is almost right away. However, FROM is not your typical show. This is one that is stuffed full of its fair share of twists and turns, and they could led the mystery linger for a little while. What if she’s gone until someone else finds her? That’s something that is curious and interesting in its own right.

Personally, we do think that we’re going to be seeing Tabitha at some point pretty early on in the season and within that, we’ll get somewhat of a sense as to where she thinks that she is. We’re not sure anyone within her current hospital environment can give her real answers. Instead, it is just what they believe to be the answers! This is where things get so delightfully complicated, as almost everything within FROM across the board is up to a certain degree of interpretation. We hope that this is not something that changes in the near future.

Now, let’s just hope the writers get paid what they deserve soon, so we can actually see cameras roll and the show make its way back on the air!

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to the FROM season 3 premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

