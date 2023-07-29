American Horror Stories season 3 premiere date: Where is it?

There has been a lot of talk as of late about American Horror Story season 12 … but what about its spin-off? This is where a mystery still lies!

Technically, we should note that FX / Hulu have yet to even announce that American Horror Stories season 3 is even happening, but we tend to think of this as a formality more than anything. We are going to get it. At this point, it is more of a matter of when more than anything else.

So what are the powers-that-be waiting for when it comes to announcing something more within this world? That is a reasonable question to wonder, since it seems as though at least some episodes were filmed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike and because of the format here, this show does not need to release episodes all at once or even close to it.

However, it is because of these strikes that FX and Hulu may be acting with even more patience when it comes to trying to figure out a good premiere date here. There is no sign that things are going to be resolved in the near future and with that in mind, Horror Stories is probably going to be used as a fill-in show at some point. There is also a chance that it does not air until after season 12 of the flagship show, which does not have a premiere date, either. We know that a significant chunk of it filmed before the strike, but we don’t get the sense that it is altogether complete at the time of this writing.

In other words, we may need to exercise patience for BOTH of these programs.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

