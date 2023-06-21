American Horror Stories season 3: Lisa Rinna reportedly cast

Even though FX and Hulu have not formally confirmed American Horror Stories season 3, work has been ongoing for a long time! Not only that, but we’ve got some brand-new details all about one particular episode.

According to a report from Deadline, soap icon and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is slated to appear in one upcoming episode titled “Tapeworm.” Rinna has already completed, per the report, “most” of the filming for the episode.

Why hasn’t there been a more formal announcement on season 3? Well, it is probably due to a renewal / premiere date being announced more than likely all at once. Because this is an anthology series where every episode is its own thing, it does make it so that there is less of a need to rush anything along. The first two seasons have been rather hit-and-miss and while some stories have delivered the goods, others have left a lot to be desired.

This news comes about while the latest season of American Horror Story (currently subtitled Delicate) is in production in New York City and features a cast that includes Kim Kardashian, Matt Czuchry, and Emma Roberts. While there has not been any formal premiere date news on it as of yet, it was previously announced that this show would be back in the summer. If that is indeed the case, and if American Horror Stories follows its own past traditions, there is a chance that it could come on beforehand. That would suggest a summer premiere, but we have to have a certain measure of patience here, especially when you consider that the writers’ strike is currently ongoing.

(Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

