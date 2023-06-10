American Horror Story season 12: Zachary Quinto returning

While there may not be a premiere date as of yet for American Horror Story season 12 at FX, we can at least share more news on the future.

So what are we talking about in particular here? Think in terms of the return of one Zachary Quinto! The actor will be finding his way back to the franchise after playing a major part last season. However, this time around he won’t be in nearly as many episodes.

Speaking per People Magazine, Quinto is going to make some sort of “cameo” in the new season, which seems to be called American Horror Story: Delicate. The show seems to have a large cast including Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Matt Czuchry, and many others; Billie Lourd (pictured above from last season) has at least been rumored to turn up. Pregnancy appears to be one of the major themes of the story, so we will see how that is explored.

Even amidst the writers’ strike and with some occasional shutdowns, filming for American Horror Story has been going on for the past little while. The initial plan was for the show to come out in the summer, but we tend to think that this is going to be more along the lines of August or September than at some point earlier on in the season.

In general, we just hope that this season is thought-provoking, original, and also of course terrifying here and there. The show always benefits from a few old-fashioned scares, especially when it comes to getting some mainstream viewers. We already think that FX is trying to make a play for this in casting Kardashian in a major role.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

