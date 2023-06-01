American Horror Story season 12 premiere date: June expectations

What could we potentially learn over the course of June when it comes to American Horror Story season 12? We know that before too long, the series will be back on FX … but what can you expect to be revealed? As you would imagine, there are a few different things worth talking through here.

Well, once upon a time, the claims were that this chapter of the anthology series would be premiering at some point in the summer … but here is your reminder that summer is a pretty long window of time and that could mean a LOT of different things. This claim was also put out there prior to the start of the writers’ strike; while we know that production on the show remains ongoing, there may still be a few delays here and there in the process.

We do think we could learn a little bit more about the next American Horror Story cast this month — who knows? Maybe this month we will learn that Billie Lourd, pictured above, is actually a part of the new batch of episodes. Beyond that, though, we are not trying to set our expectations altogether sky high. Our feeling is that “summer” means for this show August or early September, since the episodes will still need to be edited together even once production is wrapped up.

As for what lies ahead content-wise in season 12, it looks as though pregnancy and motherhood are going to be key themed. Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Matt Czuchry are all among the key players this time around, and we’re sure that at some point in either August or September, there will start to be some more video content that surfaces.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

