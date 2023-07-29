SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: Any news coming in August?

Are we going to get news on a SEAL Team season 7 premiere date over the course of August — or, any news as a whole? We know that viewers have been kept waiting for a really long time already, especially in the midst of a delayed timeline.

After all, remember this: Originally, filming was supposed to have kicked off months ago, and we would probably be building towards a premiere at some point this fall. However, we are now in a spot where we may not even see the cast and crew back on set until at least the winter! We are nearing the third month of the WGA strike, and we are more than two weeks deep now into the one featuring SAG-AFTRA. What we are trying to say is that for now, there is not a lot of evidence that things are going to be back to normal anytime soon.

By virtue of that, you can probably go ahead and assume that you won’t get news on a SEAL Team season 7 premiere date or anything else this month. At this point, the only chance we have is a miracle end to one of the strikes.

(As a reminder, the writers and actors are asking for reasonable things, and they would love to get back to work — the networks, studios, and streaming services are the ones holding this up!)

Our current estimate

We will be lucky to see David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast back at some point in spring 2024, as so much is going to depend heavily on when cameras can get rolling. We do wonder whether the delay is going to have an impact on any potential story or production decisions, especially since there were originally plans to shoot overseas for at least some stretch of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on SEAL Team right now, including some upcoming CBS airings

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 7, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







