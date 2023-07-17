SEAL Team will return to CBS amidst season 7 wait on Paramount+

While you wait for SEAL Team season 7 to premiere on Paramount+, a long-discussed rumor has now been confirmed. For at least the fall and perhaps longer, repeats of the David Boreanaz show are coming back to CBS.

Why is this happening? Well, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continuing to press on, and there being no clear end in sight for either one. We obviously hope that this changes, but there is no clear indication as to when that will be. The writers and actors deserve a fair deal, one that allows them stability and fair compensation.

Now, let’s get back to discussing the schedule and how that impacts SEAL Team moving forward. At some point this fall following the finale of The Challenge USA, repeats starting in season 5 are going to air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. How many episodes we get will most likely depend heavily on how long the strike lasts. Remember that the first four episodes of season 5 technically premiered on CBS already before the show migrated over to Paramount+ full-time. They obviously know the military drama will work reasonably well as a fill-in.

As for when you can expect to see the show return with new episodes on Paramount+. you will be waiting a good while. Filming was set to begin around the time that the writers’ strike kicked off and now, everything is on hold until the situation wraps up. We hope that there are going to be new episodes when we get around to 2024, but we recognize that a certain amount of patience is going to be required here. How could it not be?

We already know that season 7 will be emotional regardless of when it airs — after all, consider the shocking events at the end of season 6 and the uncertain future of Bravo Team.

