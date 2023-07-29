House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: Meet Jeyne Arryn?

As many of you out there may be aware as of this writing, production of House of the Dragon season 2 is ongoing amidst the writers and actors’ strike. With that in mind, we do find ourselves getting more news on the future here than we do with a number of other shows all across the map.

So what can we go ahead and do here? Think in terms of sharing some more casting news all about Jeyne Arryn, otherwise known as the Lady of the Eyrie. Just in case you needed more evidence that the HBO epic was broadening its horizons moving into this season, we tend to think that we have it now.

Now, let’s go ahead and share some of the latest news on the subject, shall we? According to a report coming in from reliable source Redanian Intelligence, Amanda Collin of Raised by Wolves is going to come on board as the character. While we don’t think anything can be said with absolute certainty about this character’s long-term future as of yet, it does feel like there is potential that we could be seeing her appear across more than just a season 2. Prior to the start of the strikes there were conversations about an early season 3 renewal, so we are keeping that in mind for now.

At the moment, the earliest that we are expecting to see House of the Dragon season 2 on the air is next summer. We’ll have to wait and see whether or not the series ends up meeting that date, but it is something to think about over the next few months.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

