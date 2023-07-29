Tough as Nails season 5 finale promo: The final four face off

Tomorrow night on CBS the Tough as Nails season 5 finale is going to be here — are you ready for what’s coming up next?

Judging from the promo that aired following last night’s new episode, there is a lot of tough stuff ahead for Kenji, Ben, Jessica, and Todd. All four of them have a chance to square off in one more challenging individual challenge, with a spot in the final three on the line. From there, they will enter what Phil Keoghan says is the hardest gauntlet yet — we don’t really get enough of it to say that with confidence on our end, but we also have no real reason to doubt him.

So based on what we’ve seen from the contestants so far, Ben 100% feels like the favorite. He’s made more money than anyone so far this season and holds a size and strength advantage — which could easily be a big advantage for him. Meanwhile, Jessica has to be the underdog given that she’s the only Savage Crew member left, and has significantly less money so far than anyone else. Sure, a lot of that is due to team challenges, and she’s only a component of what happens there.

In general, there’s still room for unpredictability given that the final four challenge is not entirely strength based, so there is a chance that we see some sort of considerable upset there. Beyond just that, we also tend to think there’s a chance that we see a specific skill throw someone off in the final gauntlet. We want some unpredictability at the end! That’s nothing against Ben, who has shown himself to be a great contestant to watch; we’re just always rooting for entertainment. If he does win, it’d be exciting if it is some sort of dramatic, come-from-behind victory that manages to surprise a lot of people.

