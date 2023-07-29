Tough as Nails season 5: Who was eliminated before finale?

The Tough as Nails season 5 finale is coming to CBS in just a couple of days — but unfortunately, not everyone we saw tonight is going to compete for that grand prize.

If there is one spot that is especially hard to be sent out of a reality TV competition, this is it. While you can 100% be proud of making it this far, there is also that frustration that comes from knowing that you were, in the end, so close! You could be haunted so much more by one or two moves that you did or did not make, and we know that this has to be rather difficult for someone like Dustin. He was eliminated in overtime tonight versus Todd, and that leaves Ben, Todd, Jessica, and Kenji as the final four.

Is this a pretty stacked lineup? We tend to think so, largely because you have people who have been steady performers for a while — and also people who come from all different backgrounds. Kenji, at least to us, is the total x-factor — there’s a reason why he’s a “jack of all trades.” He could win or finish fourth and either way, it wouldn’t come as a shock.

Meanwhile, isn’t Ben the runaway favorite in the minds of some people out there? Just consider that he’s a physical powerhouse, he’s won a lot of individual competitions, and we think that he’s entering this with a lot of confidence. At least we’ve continued to see him and everyone else work to handle a lot of tough tasks — and not all of them have even been tied to physical strength.

In the end, everyone can hold their head up high — and we do still love the fact that with this show, everyone can still be there to cheer the contestants on, even if they’ve been eliminated from the individual game.

