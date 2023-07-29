Tough as Nails season 5 finale spoilers: Who will win?

Are you ready to see the Tough as Nails season 5 finale on CBS in just a matter of days? Well, get prepared for a huge showdown! There aren’t a lot of contestants left and with that in mind, we tend to think that we’re going to see a lot of big surprises from here on out.

Before we go further here, go ahead and check out the full Tough as Nails season 5 finale synopsis — this is a great way to set the stage for what is coming up in the end:

“Ready for Take Off” – The final three compete in the most challenging gauntlet yet for the title of TOUGH AS NAILS champion and the coveted winner’s belt, on the season finale of TOUGH AS NAILS, Sunday, July 30 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner.

Of course, we do tend to think that we’re going to see an epic battle here for the remaining contestants. Why wouldn’t there be? We’re at a point now where they all want it badly, and they each bring different things to the table. (There are actually four still in the running at the top of the two-hour finale.)

As for who is the most likely to win between Kenji, Todd, Jessica, and Ben, it really depends on how you look at it! Some of these contestants have distinct physical advantages and yet, this is a show about more than just being physical. You have to be able to handle the pressure and beyond just that, you need to be able to have an attention to detail.

If you really love this show…

Be sure to watch it live! Given the long-term future of the franchise remains unclear, we do tend to think that we’re at a point now where every single episode matters.

