Big Brother 25 premiere spoilers: Awaiting the twist reveal

We don’t think we have to tell anyone out there that the wait for Big Brother 25 has been brutal. At this point last year, the game was already in full swing! Yet, this is the consequence of CBS pushing this show back to cover for the writers’ strike.

Now, it’s pretty clear that over the next few days, we are going to have a chance to get to know the cast for the first time. After all, these reveals have become somewhat of an annual tradition, though in recent years they’ve been shorter and shorter to the premiere. (Some of that is due to it now being a live move-in.) So what about a twist reveal? When are we going to find out some more about that?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that you aren’t going to be forced to wait all that long at all for more news on that front. At some point during the premiere on Wednesday, you are going to learn the twist! This isn’t that shocking since we’ve seen something similar in other seasons before, but isn’t it nice to have to be declared official?

Yesterday, we wrote about the “Time Laser” that was going to play a role in transforming the house, one that included three players from the past. We don’t think they are actually involved in the show beyond this, but it’s a fun way to set the stage for the season! A press release for the network confirms that you’ll see this play into the game:

BIG BROTHER legends Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes “broke into” the BIG BROTHER house and unwittingly unleashed the season 25 twist. Cameras captured the “break-in” and the moment the three BB alums, who all famously lost their seasons, rolled a “Time Laser” into the house.

The incident has revealed their plan was to go back in time and change the outcome of their seasons. But something went horribly wrong, and they unleashed the BIG BROTHER season 25 twist that will be fully revealed in the special 90-minute live move-in episode Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We know that the house has somewhat of a comic-book theme this time around and because of that, we’re sure that this will be tied somewhat into twists. Are people going to be labeled heroes or villains … but wouldn’t that also just make this show Survivor? Well, that’s another thing to think about.

