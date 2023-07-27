Big Brother 25 season length, finale date confirmed

One of the big questions out there regarding Big Brother 25 has been quite simple — just how many days will it be?

For several weeks now, there have been rumors about this being one of the longest seasons yet, especially since a CBS executive said earlier this summer that the plan was to keep some of the summer reality shows on the air until we get around to summer. Well now, let’s just go ahead and say that there is more information out there, and the competition is officially getting into triple digits.

As confirmed by Sharon Tharp on Twitter (and originally reported by BB Gossip), the latest season of the competition show is going to be a whopping 100 days. When you consider the live move-in, this will be by a pretty solid stretch the longest span of time we’ve ever had live feeds for a single season. That is both exciting and overwhelming at the same time! The finale is currently set for November 9, which confirms that we will be able to see people celebrate Halloween in the house.

So, how is production going to make this work with only 16 all-new houseguests? Unless there is some surprise returnee player (please no) we tend to think that production will avoid a night one / night two eviction and there probably won’t be too many Double or Triple Evictions. Also, they may consider doing at least one Battle Back. Remember that Big Brother 18 did this on multiple occasions with Victor, so it is something that they may opt to do again here to stretch things out.

Why the long season?

That’s simple: The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are limiting the amount of scripted programming CBS will have until at least January and maybe longer. It is also one of the reasons we think they could consider a celebrity season again.

