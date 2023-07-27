Big Brother 25: Special teases 16 new houseguests — what else?

The premiere of Big Brother 25 is just over a week away, and of course, we want more details on it almost right away! How can we not?

Well, entering tonight’s 25th anniversary special, we were told by CBS that there was going to be some sort of tease for what lies ahead … and of course, we bought into that. Why wouldn’t we? Our hopes were high for something that probably would not live up to them.

So what did we actually learn about season 25? Well, not that much. We didn’t actually get to the teases for season 25 until the final seconds of the special, where we got a tiny peek at the house. It looks like a cool design, but why not discuss the twists?

Well, one thing that is important to note here is that there are 16 new houseguests, which does stop the discussion that we would see more than this. Julie Chen Moonves noted that there could be some “familiar faces and cameos” early on, so we tend to think this means that you’ll see some special guests for the premiere or maybe incorporated in the design, similar to what we saw back in the last all-star season.

Will there be returning players? We doubt it, mostly because it would stink to see them get to play against newbies in a season this monumental. We think there are ways to honor the past this go-around, while also celebrate the present with some new people who are eager to play this crazy game. We hope they are a fun, diverse group who don’t want to waste any time getting in there.

