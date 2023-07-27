Big Brother 25: Show EP on keeping live feeds

We know that once upon a time, there were discussions that the Big Brother live feeds could become a thing of the past. After all, this happened on the Canadian version earlier this year, and it was met with tremendous backlash by much of the show’s diehard fans.

So was there ever a chance that season 25 of the US series could have gone without them? Well, the answer to that is a little bit complicated.

Speaking as a part of a new feature with Variety, executive producer Allison Grodner confirmed (with a laugh) that producers discuss eliminating the feeds “all the time.” She then went on to add the following: “Listen, it’s tough. But it’s also what makes the show so unique.”

Our take on this answer is rather simple: We don’t think the discussion to get rid of live feeds in the US has ever been that serious. While they can be logistically challenging at times and have led to a number of controversies, the latter is due entirely to behavior that the houseguests exhibit themselves. The way to avoid that is for them to not do or say some of those things. Grodner is right that the live feeds make this show what it is the most of the time, and we can’t sit here and ignore the impact that they have on the bottom line for Paramount+. Because of the paid model for them, there is a significant financial incentive for having them; it also keeps Big Brother from being run amok with product placement, which we do see on Big Brother Canada.

Remember that season 25 of Big Brother will be starting up on Wednesday, August 2.

(Photo: CBS.)

