Big Brother 25: What to expect during anniversary special

For those who are not aware, Big Brother 25 is getting a preview-of-sorts tomorrow night with an anniversary special! This is being put on in conjunction with Entertainment Tonight, and the objective is to both celebrate the show’s past while looking ahead to the future.

So what is it that you can expect to see over the course of this? Well, let’s go ahead and hand out some slivers of info.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Contestant interviews – Here is what we got from the press release on that:

The special features 24 seasons of archival footage from the ET vault and exclusive interviews with BIG BROTHER host Julie Chen Moonves and fan-favorite houseguests including winners Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather and Rachel Reilly, and other houseguests, including Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Kaysar Ridha, Jeff Schroeder and Brendon Villegas.

Are we going to learn anything new about the game from them? Probably not, but the idea here is to just give us nostalgia. We’re still salty about the lack of Dr. Will and Dan Gheesling in here…

Montages – There are going to be a lot of them that feature competitions, twists, romances, and a lot more. We already know that the showmance of this is probably going to be significantly longer than we want, but that’s a part of this show at this point.

A tease for season 25? – Well, this may be what makes it worth watching! Here’s what the release says…

At the end of the ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT special viewers will get to see what season 25 is going to look like with an exclusive sneak peek of the BIG BROTHER house, and they just might be able to spot some clues about this summer’s big twist.

In other words, you are going to want to watch to the end! Otherwise, you may miss out on the most exciting elements of all! Still, we don’t think they are going to come out and say everything about what’s ahead. More than likely, producers are going to try and be coy.

Related – Get another tease about Big Brother 25 and sequester from Julie Chen Moonves

Are you planning to watch the Big Brother 25 special tomorrow night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







