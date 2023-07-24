Big Brother 25 update: Houseguests are sequestered…

We are getting closer and closer to a Big Brother 25 cast reveal, so do you want to know some more good stuff now? Let’s just say, at least for the time being, that the producers have narrowed down the cast.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while teasing the key art for the season, Julie Chen Moonves confirms as much, saying that they couldn’t reveal the art until sequester was underway, largely because there are clues within it. We’ve seen some suggestions in both this and the promos that there could be some sort of weird, monster theme this time around … but honestly, theme speculation doesn’t matter as much as the twists.

Does the news of sequester mean the cast is 100% locked? Not necessarily. Odds are, there are a handful of people who still won’t end up being on the season, as there are ultimately a pool of alternates there for whatever reason. You never know when a casting could fall through, or also if there is someone who just doesn’t feel right for a season at the last minute. Sometimes, people in sequester end up getting cast for a later season.

Now, an all-important reminder

Don’t believe a lot of the rumors that are out there — things can always change! Also, we’re probably only 7-8 days away, at most, from learning the official cast. At this point, it’s not like we are facing some sort of impossible wait. We just hope that there is a fun and diverse group of houseguests worth rooting for. Also, we want a few conniving people — it’s good to have some villainous players! Remember that there’s a difference between that and villainous people. It can be thought of as pro wrestling within that way.

