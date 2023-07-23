Big Brother 25: A surprising Julie Chen Moonves admission

As we prepare for the launch of Big Brother 25 on August 2, we feel like we’re going to hear a lot about the show both past and present. There is no denying that this is a huge milestone, and we tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of nostalgia baked in to everything from the challenges to the house.

(Of course, there are always going to be rumors of returning players, even if CBS has already said that we’re getting an all-newbie cast.)

It is hard so many years into this franchise for us to get surprised about anything, but host Julie Chen Moonves did recently admit something we never knew: She actually wasn’t the first choice for host! Instead, it was news anchor Meredith Vieira, who you may know from The View or the daytime version of Who Wants to Be a Millionare?, among other things.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Julie admitted that she actually confirmed the rumors in a conversation with now-husband (and former CBS boss) Les Moonves:

“I asked him. I said, ‘You know, I heard stories back when I was cast on Big Brother to host that you guys asked Meredith Vieira first.’ And he said it was true … He said, ‘I knew Big Brother was going to be kind of a trashy show… So, we wanted to class it up with the host’ … they offered it to her because she was a very well-respected name in the business.”

Like Meredith, Julie came into the show with some credibility from within the news world, and that does offer her the ability to give more traditional interviews to the houseguests upon leaving the show. It has always been one of the oddities of this show, but honestly, we tend to prefer Julie when she is very to-the-point and takes on that news personal in the post-eviction chats. Her role, after all, is to give viewers answers to some of our important questions. Hopefully, that happens this summer.

