Big Brother 25: Could we have a larger cast?

We recognize that we are still weeks away from a Big Brother 25 cast reveal, but there are still things to think about here! Take, for starters, the size of the cast itself.

Now, we know that over the years, we have come to expect that 16 is the standard number of people who are going to compete on this show in the modern era, and we do not anticipate any sort of radical change here to that. With this being said, it does seem as though we are poised to get either a 100-day season or something close to it. Based on some of the comments CBS has made already, they could be interested in keeping this show around until we get to either late October or early November, making this the longest version of the show we’ve had in some time.

With all of this in mind, why not flash back to Big Brother 17 for a moment? This season was close to 100 days and while it may have been a tad too long, it’s also one of the best seasons in the past decades. It actually had a total of 17 houseguests, when you factor in Liz and Julia as eventual separate players. Meanwhile, season 19 had the same number due to Paul coming on board. Don’t be shocked if we see something similar in season 25.

We’re not necessarily saying we’re going to have a twin twist or another returning player; rather, Big Brother 25 could need an extra player or two to get to the number of days while still maintaining twists like a Double Eviction. They can do fewer contestants and have Battle Back competitions, but we think they’ll want to preserve more flexibility here. Personally, the biggest thing we just want to avoid is the final 14 days being such where we only have 3-4 people in the game. That’s where things get boring; we’d rather have more people around as long as possible.

Do you think that Big Brother 25 should end up having 17-18 players?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other insight.

