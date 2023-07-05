Big Brother 25 preview goes back to season 1

As we prepare ourselves to see Big Brother 25 in less than a month, why not spend a moment here looking to the past? There is, after all, a big reason to do that today — did you know that this is the 23rd anniversary of the show premiering?

It is crazy to think that it has been that long — also, it’s crazy to think that there can be houseguests now who weren’t even alive when the show came on the air! It has obviously evolved a lot since the first start, and the latest preview courtesy of CBS serves as the latest reminder of that.

If you do head over to the link here, you can get a pretty clear sense of what it is that we’re talking about here. This is a flashback to the first season and how Julie Chen hosted the competition back in the day. The original show is really anachronistic when you think about how America controlled much of the game, let alone the video quality and the editing. Big Brother 2 is really when the show becomes somewhat closer to the game most of us know and love today, and a lot of aspects of that are still in place.

With all of this being said, we do still hope that Big Brother 25 is going to spend at least a few minutes at some point nodding to where things began — without the original game, we wouldn’t have the show now! Regardless of how much things may have changed, this ushered in another era of reality TV, where seeing things play out in almost-real time became a unique and addictive form of entertainment like no other. No other show has been able to capture the imagination in the same way.

