Big Brother 25 cast reveal: What to eventually expect

Now that we’re in the month of July, we’re getting closer to Big Brother 25 preseason officially kicking off! The show will be back in just one month, but before then there’s going to be a chance for cast spotlights, discussion of twists, and hopefully some fun previews for what the future will hold.

For the sake of this piece, though, let’s get a little bit further into an impending cast reveal. After all, we’re sure it is coming at some point this month! It is really just a matter of when.

Odds are, you will meet the cast about a week before the premiere airs, though the exact date can fluctuate a little bit here and there. Ever since the show started doing live move-ins, there has been a tendency for things to shift a little bit. After all, there is always a chance of last-minute changes when it comes to who is taking part!

Who will be on?

For starters, be super-wary of any rumors that you hear at this point. As a matter of fact, potential cast members being leaked early can be a detriment to them being cast! We tend to think patience is best here, even if it is hard.

Now, CBS has already said that Big Brother 25 will have an all-new cast and we think that is the plan. There could be a change to that, but we don’t think it’s going to be so drastic that we get all returnees. Personally, we prefer that there aren’t any familiar faces in here. We tend to find that it takes away a little bit from the authenticity of the format.

Let’s just hope that we’re going to get a diverse group both in terms of backgrounds, cultures, and ages — the show is better when it’s a real cross-section of the country! Also, let’s hope for people who are really eager to play the game and don’t just want to make it to jury and that’s it.

What are you most hoping for when it comes to the Big Brother 25 cast?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates coming in due time.

(Photo: CBS.)

