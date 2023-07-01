Big Brother 25: New CBS promo hypes up the nostalgia

We are less than a month away now from seeing Big Brother 25 premiere on CBS — why not celebrate with a new promo?

It may seem obvious what the network is going to do to promote such a milestone season, but it’s still noteworthy that they are doing it. There is a real recognition that nostalgia is important at this point, and the latest promo (watch on Twitter) has footage that goes back more than two decades. Who would’ve thought they’d go that far back? Sometimes, we tend to think Big Brother doesn’t envision a world before season 16.

Is there anything from this preview that we’d say is somehow significant to what is coming up in season 25? We don’t want to read that much into it, mostly because we’ve lived years’ worth of frustration thinking that these promos and/or teases from Julie Chen Moonves actually mean something. They often don’t. We are several weeks from a cast reveal still and with that in mind, we are going to need to exercise a serious amount of patience here.

Before we go, a quick bit of rumor patrol: CBS already indicated that there will be all-new players, and the same goes for live feeds. Sure, in theory they could change their minds, but it’s hard to imagine that. All-newbie seasons are the bread and butter of this show, and they make so much Paramount+ money off of this series. Given the writers’ strike pushing everything scripted back at the moment, we tend to think that Big Brother 25 is going to be more important for the network than the show has been in years — since at least season 22, when the global health crisis created a number of different delays on its own.

What do you most want to see moving into Big Brother 25?

