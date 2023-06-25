Big Brother 25: Is 100-day season a good idea?

For those who have not heard too much about it at the moment, it is looking very much like Big Brother 25 is going to be one of the longest seasons ever. Sure, we’ve hit that 99-day mark before, and we could be either doing that or surpassing it this time around.

What’s the evidence of that? Well, earlier this month a CBS executive noted at the Banff World Media Festival that the plan is for the summer reality shows to be on potentially into early November — and here is your reminder that Big Brother 25 is set to premiere come August 2. There is a really good case, with this in mind, that we are going to see a particularly deep season this time around. Honestly, the network may need the ratings.

For those unaware, the writers’ strike has now surpassed the 50-day mark, and currently it does not feel as though any of the typical fall programming is going to be on until November. It could even be longer than that, depending on if there is any resolution soon. (We’ve yet to see any evidence that either the writers or the networks/streaming services have moved in their positions.) CBS will likely commit to a certain length of Big Brother 25 in advance, so they are figuring this out now.

Financially, you can easily argue that a 100-day season is a good idea. However, does it make sense for the show? That’s where things start to get at least a little bit more complicated. Remember for a moment here that long seasons can get a bit stale in the early going, and the way that they may need to offset this is either by having more houseguests, more battle backs, or some other twist that keeps people around a little longer.

Here is what we want to avoid

We can make this clear: A full two weeks where there are only four people left in the game or fewer. The real joy of Big Brother 25 is going to be the live feeds, and there is nothing more boring than watching a tiny handful of people roaming around that house.

Do you think a 99 or 100-day season for Big Brother 25 is a good idea?

