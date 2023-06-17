Big Brother 25: Early bits of scheduling news

As some of you are most likely aware at this point, the Big Brother 25 premiere is coming to CBS on Wednesday, August 2. Not only that, but we are looking at a 90-minute start to the season! We imagine that there is a lot to be excited about here, but what does the future hold beyond this?

Given that we are still a month and a half away from the show’s return, it is admittedly hard to deep-dive into a number of particular subjects. However, there is something more that we can say at present that is somewhat interesting.

As so many of you know already, the plan remains for Big Brother 25 to air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays — that part of thing remains unchanged, and the same goes for the timeslots. (For Sundays / Wednesdays, the show will air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern; meanwhile, it comes on Thursdays at 9:00.)

Here are a couple of things that are already interesting, and they come courtesy of a pretty reliable source in The Futon Critic. (Of course, it is worth remembering that all things are still subject to change.)

Wednesday, September 13 – There is currently a two-hour block set for the show at this point, which is interesting and makes us wonder if we are going to have a Double Eviction on this night. Remember that things are often far more planned out in regards to some of these game moments than you would think. It may also be a night to introduce some other sort of crazy twist.

Sunday, September 10 and Sunday, September 17 – The show is currently scheduled to air at 8:30, and that’s something that will happen on and off this fall due to the NFL season. Most years, we only see interference from football here and there. It is going to be more regular this time around with the show airing later.

The September 20 dilemma

Given that Survivor and The Amazing Race are likely premiering either this night or on September 27, CBS is going to need to figure out what to do with Big Brother. We wouldn’t be shocked if they move the Wednesday show to Tuesdays, but that could impact how things are done in the house! Everything gets planned out to an extreme degree.

