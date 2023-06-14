Big Brother 25: How many days are we getting? More clues

At this particular point in time, it looks as though Big Brother 25 is going to be a pretty long season. So, how long are we talking?

Well, nothing has been officially confirmed at the moment from CBS, but there is certainly some evidence that we are looking at a 90+ day version of the show. The show is premiering on Wednesday, August 2, and it does seem as though the network wants to keep the show on past Halloween.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25!

Speaking at the Banff World Media Festival this week, CBS boss George Cheeks noted that a revised version of the fall schedule is going to be out very soon. Based on what he said (per Deadline), reality TV will be the focus in the wake of the writers’ strike:

“First of all, obviously it’s going to be very reality-heavy … Our core summer franchises, starting with Big Brother, are all going to slide into August, which will leave them into November.”

With this in mind (and provided that our math is correct here), we could be looking at a 92-day season at least, and it could easily stretch into the 99-day range if that is what the network demands. They want ratings and Paramount+ subscriptions, and we don’t think that they will care at all about the show dragging on too long when they don’t have a lot of other programming elsewhere.

Of course, we are making this day estimate with the assumption that we are having a live move-in. This is what we’ve seen over the past few seasons and in general, we think most viewers tend to prefer it. All things considered, why wouldn’t they?

Hopefully, at some point in mid-July, we are going to have a chance to learn more about this season — there is a lot to look forward to here!

Related – Get some more Big Brother discussion now, including a new tease from Julie Chen Moonves

How many days are you expecting Big Brother 25 to be when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







