Big Brother 25: A new Julie Chen Moonves tease

We may be waiting for some time to see Big Brother 25 premiere on CBS, but you don’t have to wait to see Julie Chen Moonves doing what she does best: Posting cryptic messages online that are almost impossible to decipher!

So what are we talking about here? Well, in a new post on Twitter, the show’s host shared an image of the house’s front door alongside a series of emoji: A sun, a door, the letter B, a turtle, a joystick, a diamond, a house, a smiling face in sunglasses, and a hand waving. What does all of this mean … if it even means anything?

Well, for the time being, we don’t read much of this into these emoji at all. For starters, Julie has a well-documented history of trolling people online with stuff that doesn’t actually mean anything after the fact. Also, a lot of these emoji are also well-associated with the show already. A joystick is a reminder that this is a game, diamonds can either represent wealth or a marriage (we have seen Big Brother weddings), and the sun represents summer. Most of these are self-explanatory. We suppose that the only somewhat-surprising one is a turtle, but could this be a reminder that a slow and steady approach to the game is best in the vast majority of circumstances?

Ultimately, another reason why this tease likely means something is that we’re over a month and a half away from the show’s premiere in early August. Typically, we don’t get a lot of official news on a season of this show until a couple of weeks before the premiere.

So, with that in mind, continue to drive yourself crazy with a lot of rumors. It’s far too early to say that anything here is set in stone.

(Photo: CBS.)

