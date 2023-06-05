Big Brother 25: Should we expect any news this month?

We know that the premiere of Big Brother 25 is a couple of months away from premiering on CBS — is it easy to be excited? Absolutely, but at the same time, we still have to keep our anticipation in check.

After all, remember this — we are still many days away from the premiere! That is not coming until early August, and we don’t foresee that changing, especially with the writers’ strike going on as long as it is. (There is no clear conclusion to it in sight at the moment.)

So is there any chance that we’ll get any more news on the future over the course of June? We would love to say that this is the case, but let’s be honest here for a moment — it is pretty darn unlikely for a wide array of different reasons.

First, since when has CBS pushed this show extensively this early on in the summer? There is no official cast yet and there won’t be for a while. Big Brother typically has a last-minute campaign and honestly, it doesn’t need a whole lot more than that in order for it to succeed.

The downside to the late premiere

The rumor mill is going to be nuts. Even though the network has already confirmed that a roster of all-new players is coming, don’t be altogether shocked if we are in some situation where we end up getting a lot of different “stories” out there about X person or Y person coming on board.

Here is where we do our best to remind you that unless the network is saying something officially, it does not mean that it is true. There are going to be so many fake cast members and twist announcements like you wouldn’t even imagine. The only thing we really expect at this point are some more generic promos.

