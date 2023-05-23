Big Brother 25: How long will this season last?

For those who have not heard the news already, Big Brother 25 is coming to CBS, albeit a little bit later than we first expected. Come Wednesday, August 2, we will see the show back with new episodes! There are going to be all-new players, and also a number of challenges that really echo the past two dozen seasons of this show. This is a celebration, and we do think that the series is going to embrace it.

Now, with that being said, let’s get into another question now that a lot of people could be wondering: Just how long is this season going to actually last? There is another discussion to be had here!

For the time being, we wonder if there are still some active discussions going on when it comes to this, mostly because the later start is already due to the writers’ strike. If it appears come June or July that the strike is still ongoing and there is no clear end in sight, they could extend it a little bit.

If CBS opts for an 82 or 85-day season with a live move-in, they could be done when we get around to late October. If they go all-out with a 99-day season, meanwhile, we could be set for something that ends on Thursday, November 9. That’s a long time for a show like this, but it’s also possible.

What do we think is the sweet spot?

We do think that 85 days feels pretty perfect — it is long enough that you can do a lot of fun stuff, but it keeps the end of the season from dragging. Yet, the network could be desperate for viewership if their scripted shows are grounded; don’t be surprised if this is the longest season we’ve had since the global health crisis first kicked off.

