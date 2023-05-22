Big Brother 25 premiere date revealed, plus news on live feeds

CBS has now announced a Big Brother 25 premiere date, but you are going to be waiting a bit longer than expected.

So what are we looking at here? Well today, the network confirmed that the longtime reality-TV staple is going to be returning on Wednesday, August 2 with a 90-minute premiere. Why the long wait? Well, a lot of it may be due to the network having to space out their summer programming a little bit different due to the writers’ strike.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25!

To get a few more specifics, including good news on the live feeds, just take a look at what the network had to say in a press release:

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) – In a special 90-minute episode, BIG BROTHER premieres its milestone 25th season as a group of all-new Houseguests moves into the BIG BROTHER House. Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists and turns and throwbacks to the last 24 seasons. Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, LIVE ET/ delayed PT), featuring the live evictions. Last summer, viewers watched over 12.3 billion minutes of BIG BROTHER on the Network, Paramount+ and CBS.com/the CBS app. The summer reality staple was also up +17% in streaming viewership in 2022 from 2021. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.

While we’re not shocked that we’re still going to have live feeds, we know that there were some concerns about that due to them being MIA from Big Brother Canada. Meanwhile, isn’t it nice to know that we’re getting all-new players? We know that there have been rumors about returnees for a while but honestly, that never works as well as you would think it would on paper.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother, including some rumor-mill discussion

What do you most want to see on Big Brother 25 now that we have an official premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for even more updates as we get prepared for the start of the season.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







