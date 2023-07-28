The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity and Aaron’s hometown date

Monday night on ABC you will have a chance to see The Bachelorette episode 6 and with that, Charity Lawson’s hometown dates! Want to take a look inside what you can expect to see?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you will be able to watch (thanks to the official Twitter account for the series) an important conversation between Charity and Aaron B’s mother. Within this, both Charity and the mother both do a good job of describing why Aaron is appealing, and Charity does make it clear that she understands what it is like to love someone and lose it. She has some really good answers here that show that she’s not taking this process as some lighthearted thing; she knows how important it is and through that, she is not looking to just lead someone on down the road here.

Where things get a little more interesting, meanwhile, is when Aaron’s mother asks whether or not Charity is ready to actually accept a proposal from her son. It doesn’t look like she has an immediate answer in the preview and the truth is, she may not know. This response could lead the mom to think that Aaron isn’t her top pick — which, in all honesty, he probably isn’t. We do think that she cares about him, but we’ve said for a while that Dotun is the faraway favorite and everyone else right now is just fighting for a spot in the finale. It would take some sort of terrible date over the next few episodes, at least in our opinion, for things to radically change.

Even if Aaron and Charity are not endgame, that doesn’t mean his time is done in Bachelor Nation! There is always a chance we end up seeing him someday in Paradise…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

