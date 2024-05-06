The Neighborhood season 7 premiere date hopes at CBS

Following the season 6 finale tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn more about The Neighborhood season 7, including a premiere date?

The first thing that we should really do here is issue a reminder that there is 100% going to be a season 7 for the sitcom down the road, and you don’t have to worry about that! This show has proven itself to be one of the more solid entries that we’ve seen the network have in this genre and with Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola ending this season, it suddenly becomes their longest-running comedy by a mile. (It was already longer than the latter, but only by a season.)

While there is no official premiere date out there yet for season 7, we also don’t think that CBS is planning anything too shocking here. After all, The Neighborhood has been a staple of Monday nights in the fall in however often a fashion that it can be. What we mean by this is rather simple — it has seen seasons delayed in the past, but by the global health crisis or industry strikes. So long as everything moves forward as planned, you should be able to see the story return in late September or early October.

As for the stories ahead, there will most likely not be anything too radical from what we’ve seen over the years. This is a series largely about different groups of people coming together and the occasional conflicts it creates. It can be extremely funny, but at the same time topical and meaningful. The writers aren’t afraid to lean into important subjects when they present themselves and that won’t change.

Will season 7 be the final one?

It’s possible, mostly because this is around when shows start to get increasingly expensive. However, nothing has been said as of yet to suggest that this will 100% be the case. If you love the show, keep watching! You never know what could happen.

What do you want to see on The Neighborhood season 7?

How many more seasons do you want to see it? Share right now in the attached comments, and come back for more.

