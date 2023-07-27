The Bachelorette spoilers: A big Charity – hometown date tease

As we do prepare for Monday’s The Bachelorette (and with that, Charity Lawson’s hometown dates), there are so many things to think over. Take, for starters, who is going to be eliminated, but also how that particular moment is going to come about.

So what is one thing that we can say about that at this given moment in time? Let’s just say that when it comes to Xavier, Dotun, Joey, and Aaron B., nothing altogether insane is going to transpire. ABC has released a few photos already for the episode and within that, we get a glimpse at the airplane hangar-set Rose Ceremony. All four guys are present there and with that in mind, nobody gets sent home early. Charity has a lot of time to think about what she wants to do.

As for what her final decision will be, Dotun is the easy frontrunner to make it to the overnight dates. It feels like he’s by far the guy she is most into, and he is also the only one to have multiple one-on-one dates this season. From there, you can argue that it is almost a three-way time. Yet, Joey may actually be peaking at the right time since she just had a solo date with him on this past episode. Meanwhile, with Xavier in particular she may have some questions about whether he is fully ready for marriage after their discussions on this past week. (We actually found some of what he said to be honest and refreshing, but also outside of what the franchise typically expects.)

We’re sure that the families will create some discussion and possibly a little drama but, in the end, the real question we all have to wonder is this — will anyone manage to unseat Dotun as the favorite? There is just SO much momentum there.

Of course, even if nobody does, that’s not a bad thing — we like drama for entertainment’s sake, but Charity does have to find the guy who is most right for her.

