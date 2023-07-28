Heels season 2 episode 2 promo: Crystal’s new challenge

Following today’s big Heels season 2 premiere, the folks at Starz gave us a pretty good look at what lies ahead! So what can you expect?

Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and say that Crystal is going to play a bigger role than ever in the story right now, and understandably so. After all, she now has the title belt and thanks to her South Georgia State Fair performance, she is basically an overnight superstar (at least in this little world). How do you cater to that?

One of the problems is clearly that Crystal is the only female wrestler the DWL has, and that’s going to be one thing that has to be figured out. Outside the ring, Jack has to figure out if there is some sort of way in which to save his relationship with Staci. We do think that he tried to take a step in the right direction at the end of the premiere, but that’s just a small step. There’s a lot more work that needs to be done.

As for Ace, we’d say to prepare for an interesting and unpredictable story for Alexander Ludwig’s character. We know that he has taken off from the DWL and at this point, he’s off on his own journey. Where is that going to take him? That’s the big mystery right now. We know that there are some people out there who didn’t want Ace in wrestling in the first place but at the same time, we have to wait and see what he wants. Given what this show is about, we do tend to think he will find his way back.

Yet, when is that going to happen? How? These are the things we have to think about for now.

