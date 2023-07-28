Heels season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Ace’s big journey

After the big premiere tonight on Starz, do you want to learn a little bit more about Heels season 2 episode 2? We don’t think it will surprise you that even amidst all the wrestling that is going on within the world of this show, there are still a lot of emotional moments ahead. This is a show about characters, and you are meant to care for all of them first and foremost. Otherwise, nothing that happens in the ring actually matters all that much.

Now, the title for the next new episode is “The Journey is the Obstacle,” and that sounds like something that you’d find within a self-help book of some nature. That may be fitting when you consider what we’re actually going to see when it comes to the storyline for Ace in particular. He is still trying to find his place. Meanwhile, Jack thinks that he’s already found it but in reality, has he bitten off more than he can chew? That reality is there.

For a few more specifics, go ahead and take a look at the full Heels season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Ace begins what he hopes will be his journey of spiritual awakening. But meanwhile, back in Duffy, the collective elation from the South Georgia State Fair is fading fast. The financial vultures are circling after the DWL’s success. Can Jack balance his personal life and wrestling? How will the DWL follow up on such a smashing event? And can they do it without Ace?

Of course, we do believe that at some point, Ace is going to be back around the DWL — mostly because that’s where his story is the most compelling. Why wouldn’t we want to see this happen, all things considered? It just makes the most sense to get him back around his brother, but in some way evolved.

