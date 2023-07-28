Joe Pickett season 2 episode 10 (finale) video: A plan of action

This weekend you are going to have a chance to see Joe Pickett season 2 episode 10, a finale that is sure to be emotional.

Is this going to be the series finale? Well, Paramount+ has corrected the teaser on their website, which makes us think there is still a chance at a season 3 down the road. Nothing is guaranteed, though, and for now, we would say to just prepare for an installment that is full of action, drama, and hopefully some closure as Joe hopes to get justice and take down a corrupt department led be Barnum.

As it is very-much clear at this point, Barnum has been desperate to cover up the sexual assaults, and it seemed for a while like Marissa was killed in order to further cover things up. However, it turns out that Marissa is actually out there alive, and that is critical for one simple reason: She is the only hope that they can prove what happened now that the phone is destroyed.

At this point, this is very much a race against time to ensure that Marissa lives to tell her story and allow there to be justice for all the victims. In a sneak peek over at TV Insider, you see Joe working with Shannon in a last-ditch effort to protect her, to the point where he deputizes her to do whatever is necessary, including fire a gun, in order to protect herself. Things are going to get violent, but a positive outcome remains to be seen.

We also do think the past couple of episodes have allowed for a lot of growth for Joe in particular, especially when it comes to how he views the Shannon situation. He can recognize that she committed multiple murders, but at the same time had a specific reasoning behind it. This is the complicated morality that makes this show appealing, and why it should come back for more.

