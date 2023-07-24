Joe Pickett season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The hunt is on

In just a matter of days at this point, we are going to see Joe Pickett season 2 episode 10 arrive at Paramount+. How important is this one? Well, it could very well be the series finale, so prepare accordingly.

Given how muted the promotion of this show has been all season, we can’t say we’re shocked that the same thing goes for how they’ve announced the end of it. This is about as unheralded as it comes, with just a simple announcement that Sunday is going to be the conclusion of the story.

As for what’s coming here story-wise, a lot was made clear at the end of episode 9. Joe has now realized that Marissa is actually still alive and at this point, she is really the only hope that Joe and Shannon have of incriminating Sheriff Barnum. The only other proof that was out there, after all, was destroyed. This is a race against time, and it’s made even worse by the fact that Joe and Shannon don’t have the same resources to track her down. They just have to rely mostly on some of what Joe has already uncovered.

At this point, we just hope that there is some element of closure to this story … and we feel reasonably optimistic that there will be. Given that this show has been fairly under-the-radar from inception, we tend to think that the producers went into it with a plan to give audiences a good bit of what they want. Let’s hope that this leads to some surprises, plus also a conclusion that genuinely makes a lot of us feel like the journey was worthwhile.

Now, if only there was a way to significantly increase the show’s viewership between now and when the finale airs…

Related – Get more news right now on the apparent Joe Pickett cancellation

What do you most want to see moving into Joe Pickett season 2 episode 10?

How do you think this whole saga will end? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







