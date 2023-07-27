The Witcher season 3 finale: How did Henry Cavill’s story end?

We knew entering The Witcher season 3 finale that it was going to be the last time that we saw Henry Cavill as Geralt. Was there something that the producers did in order to further signify this farewell?

Admittedly, we were pretty intrigued by how they were going to make a transition between the longtime star and Liam Hemsworth, who is going to inhabit the character moving into the second season. However, all things considered this was rather muted. There wasn’t a whole lot done here from start to finish to indicate that some change was coming, unless you consider another epic Geralt battle scene at the end of the season. Sure, it was big, epic, and symbolized further who this character is, but was there any sort of mysticism to justify a change in appearance? Hardly. Sure, there were characters who died, but Geralt wasn’t one of them.

If we had to conjure up some sort of theory at this point, it is that when the season 3 finale was written, there may not have been a lot of clarity as to what was going to happen in the long-term. We tend to think that at the start of season 4, there will be some sort of explanation written in as to why Geralt looks different.

Now for those of you wondering why Cavill left the show in the first place, we will probably only learn if he decides to speak further on the subject. To date, however, there hasn’t been a whole lot confirmed other than a wide swath of rumors across the internet. Because those are, in fact, rumors, take most of them with a grain of salt. The show will go on, just in a different way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

