Virgin River season 6 filming delayed, but for how long?

If you are eager to get some more news on Virgin River season 6 on Netflix at some point, you are far from alone! Yet, there are a lot of different things that are keeping it from happening in the near future.

According to a report from The Cinemaholic, for example, production was originally supposed to start in British Columbia this month. However, that is clearly not happening at this point. This show, much like many others, is being pushed back amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. There are some shows filmed in Canada that are able to keep going such as When Calls the Heart, but there are a lot of variables and circumstances at play when it comes to that sort of thing.

Know that Virgin River season 6 will eventually happen, but it may take the networks, studios, and streaming services truly stepping up to the plate and paying these people what they deserve in order for that to happen. We hope that the strikes get resolved this summer, but who can say anything for certain? We’re at a spot, at least for now, where there is too much uncertainty on that subject.

For now, at least we know that we have the ability to be patient when it comes to Virgin River. We are still months away from season 5 and as long as the next season can start filming either this year or in early 2024, there’s a chance that we will see it next year.

Just remember this — we are not talking here about The Witcher, House of the Dragon, or some other show with a lot of post-production work. There are ways to turn things around here in a fairly rapid fashion once filming is done.

