Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 (finale): How shocking is it?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 is coming right around the corner. This is the all-important finale and based on what we know right now, it is fair to say that this is when everything is going to hit the fan.

So what are we prepared to see here? Well, we do tend to think the idea here is to leave jaws on the ground, and also make us question how some of these characters got to this place to begin with. In a new interview with Awards Radar prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Sadie Stanley (who plays Megan) made it clear that the finale is a “10” as far as surprises go. We know that we’ve been building towards a conclusion that is heartbreaking on a number of different levels, regardless of how you feel about the Luke character. We are pretty sure that there are a ton of nature versus nurture arguments that one can make, and it’s hard to avoid a lot of those at this point.

We tend to think personally that someone related to Luke is actually the one responsible for what happened here, even if the precise reasoning behind it is still unclear. We just know already that there are a lot of dark motives at play behind the scenes here, and there may be secrets that we don’t even know yet.

Here is the one other question that no one can seem to answer at this point: What is the future going to be for Megan and Isabella? Their friendship has been such a key part of this story and yet over time, we have seen things disintegrate more and more. It hasn’t been just one thing, either — a big part of this show has been seeing what happens when things start to slowly crumble.

