Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 (finale): Who killed Luke?

Next week on Freeform the Cruel Summer season 2 finale is here — and we can say that we are 100% not ready for it. Who killed Luke? Well, we are about to find out — not only that, but we’re going to learn a lot of other stuff as well!

Based on the promo that we saw on the network last night, it does feel like this episode is going to shed light on not just what happened to Luke, but everything that happened with Megan and Isabella leading up to and after whatever happened. All the cracks in the last timeline are going to start to be filled in! We don’t think that either one of them is the actual killer and yet, we do think that both of them have more going on than they’ve admitted for most of the series.

Of course, the question just becomes quite simple at this point: If they are not the killers, who is? We personally think that there is so much history of nefarious actions in the Chambers family that it is easy to look in that direction. We don’t necessarily think that all of them are involved, but doesn’t it make sense that at least one of them would be? Of course, there are also some crazier theories that we’ve seen out there that suggest that may Luke’s death is not as we’ve thought at all…

Things are going to get contentious based on the promo and while it doesn’t promise that we are going to learn every single secret under the sun, we do think that we stand to learn a lot. Personally, we are very-much excited to learn about that, plus a number of other things all about the show’s future, as well.

