Nancy Drew season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Nancy in trouble…

Next week on Nancy Drew season 4 episode 10, we’re going to see a story that will bring us closer to the endgame. “The Ballad of Lives Foregone” is an awesome title, and we tend to think that this is going to set the stage for some more super-spooky and really cool developments as we move forward.

Also, one thing remains pretty clear — the folks at The CW are doing whatever they can to keep a lot of details under wraps leading into the end of the show in a handful of weeks. They are not being anywhere near as liberal sharing stuff in advance.

Want evidence? Below, you can check out the full Nancy Drew season 4 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

FAMILY – Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Lauriel Harte Marger & Hayley Munoz (#410). Original airdate 8/2/2023.

So yeah, they really don’t want you to be able to think that far beyond what we have seen on this show already over the years. We know that Nancy being in some element of danger, or having some sort of specific endgame, is nothing new. At this point, just know that the Drew Crew is going to be feeling perhaps more pressure than they ever had before! We hope that this is going to be a really fun, super-dramatic final chapter for the show that combines almost everything that we’ve had a chance to see over the years. Think of course great mysteries and supernatural suspicions, but also really great character development.

Also, we hope that Kennedy’s next potential gig in The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer also comes to pass, since we are waiting for more news on that.

Related – Be sure to get some more talk leading into the Nancy Drew finale

What do you most want to see entering Nancy Drew season 4 episode 10?

Go ahead and share some of your thoughts and expectations below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

