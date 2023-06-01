Nancy Drew season 4 spoilers: Looking to series finale…

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, Nancy Drew season 4 is going to be the final one over at The CW. With that in mind, we of course tend to think that there is a lot to wonder about moving into the series finale.

Given that this show was not canceled at the last second and everyone got a chance to know in advance that things would be ending, doesn’t that mean that there will be a proper farewell? Well, of course we want to think that there will be a good sense of closure for Nancy, Ace, and every other character, but that does not mean that such things are guaranteed.

With that in mind, just go ahead and check out some of what star Kennedy McMann had to say on the subject as a part of an Entertainment Weekly interview:

This is definitely a season of individual growth for everybody, figuring out who they are and how they’re going to go about using all of these skills that they’ve garnered over all of their ghost hunting adventures and what purpose is driving their lives. I don’t want that to scare anybody thinking that the whole crew won’t be together, because we definitely are, a lot of the season. And then from our primary mystery perspective, it’s really entrenched in the history of the town. That is really heavily explored this season in a way that relates intimately to all of the characters. There’s quite a feast ahead.

We tend to think that in one way or another, we’re going to have some happy moments amidst all of the chaos … but there is still going to be chaos. You gotta expect those in equal measure, and that is without even mentioning anything when it comes to the Nancy – Ace curse storyline that is currently still going on.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

