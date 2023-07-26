iCarly season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Proposal on the brain?

Just in case you needed a reminder that iCarly season 3 episode 10 (a.k.a. the finale) is going to raise some big questions about the future of Carly and Freddie, we’ve got some evidence within!

First and foremost, though, let’s start off here with a reminder that they have been dating for most of the season. It’s still a relatively new relationship and yet, they’ve known each other forever. If there was ever a couple that would have a fast engagement, it’s this one.

In a new sneak peek over at TVLine, you do also get another sense of why these two could be on the road to that already. After all, we see Carly and Freddie in the process of helping with another wedding, which causes Miranda Cosgrove’s character to pontificate further on how much a life can change based on a few simple words. There’s a lot of romance in the air throughout the conversation, but it ends on a more lighthearted note with Carly taking off … and Freddie deep in thought.

While we can’t sit here and say for sure if he’s going to pop the question during this finale or not, we are in a position now where it has to be on the table perhaps more than it ever has before. It’s either setting up for a huge season 4 story (if there is one), or some sort of huge moment that happens at the end of this finale. As of right now, we would say to prepare for either one, since it’s hard to predict just what a show like this will do.

Either way, we do think we’re building towards Carly and Freddie someday being married. After what each one of them has gone through over time, this would be a really great end to their journey.

