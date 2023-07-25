iCarly season 3 episode 10 (finale): ‘Creddie’ Proposal odds

In under two days the iCarly season 3 finale is going to be here and by virtue of that, it feels right to ask the big question now: Is Freddie going to propose to Carly?

As some of you out there know, there is some evidence that this may be happening. The title here is “iHave a Proposal,” after all, and there is no guarantee of a season 4 later. Because of that, the producers may think that Freddie getting down on one knee (or vice-versa) is a way to ensure that there is some closure, no matter what. However, another question that could come from this is whether or not it’s too soon, given that they haven’t even been together a ten-episode season.

What’s our response? Well, they’ve known each other most of their lives, so this isn’t a situation where they are going to struggle to get to know each other. They already have that bond, so they could move a little bit faster.

The only reason we may not get a proposal, meanwhile, can be found in the official iCarly finale synopsis:

It’s the Wedding of the Century! Mrs. Benson and Lewbert are getting married, but a misunderstanding leads Freddie and Carly to consider their own future together.

Does this make you feel like instead, Carly or Freddie is going to think a proposal is coming? This would be a way for the two of them to think about this happening a little bit sooner than they would otherwise. The end of this season could be the two of them really considering it, and that could lead into an engagement next season if the show gets renewed.

Our feeling

At the moment, we think that “Creddie” is meant to be together no matter what. Even if season 3 is the last one (fingers crossed it’s not), we can still imagine their future together.

