iCarly season 4: The state of possible Paramount+ renewal

Now that we are getting closer to the end of season 3, this feels like the right time to ask: Will there be an iCarly season 4? What more can we hope for?

Well, we should start off here by making it clear that at the moment, the folks at Paramount+ have not issued a renewal, and it is only human that we have a certain amount of concern on this subject. After all, just consider the fact that as of the past week or two, we have seen the service not only cancel multiple series, but also remove them from the service entirely. This is a part of a disappointing, hyper-aggressive cost-cutting strategy by some executives who didn’t quite know what they were getting into in the early going.

When it comes to iCarly, we are at least hopeful that the show will live on the streaming service regardless of the fate. This is a comfort show for a lot of people out there with a well-loved cast and a lot of familiar faces. It would be strange to see it go anywhere moving forward.

As for a season 4, it does feel like things could go either way. We do think there is a gap in the market for a live-action sitcom on streaming TV, and there are certainly fans out there who grew up with the show. Paramount+ does not release viewing figures, however, and we know in general revivals do tend to taper off in performance over time. We’re seeing that this year, for example, with Max’s And Just Like That.

Personally, we’d like at least one more iCarly season, mostly to allow it to end the right way if it does have to end at all. A show that means this much to so many people deserves a chance to end on its own terms, and there is no news about this being the final chapter.

