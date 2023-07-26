Secret Invasion season 1 episode 6 (finale): Is G’iah too powerful?

Coming out of the events of Secret Invasion season 1 episode 6, we officially can say this about Emilia Clarke’s character of G’iah — she absolutely was not wasted. We felt that way when it looked like she was dead earlier this season. However, things are a little bit different now. We are talking about someone who, when the dust settles, has to be considered the most powerful character in the MCU.

Is she too powerful at this point? That’s something that Kevin Feige and company are going to have to figure out.

Let’s just put it this way for a moment, shall we? Along with Gravik, G’iah ended up absorbing the powers of just about every Marvel hero out there for that final showdown — which was, by the way, awesome to watch. She was able to kill Gravik because of it, and you can easily argue that it was necessarily to accumulate all of these abilities to do that. However, she is basically now unstoppable and that raises some big questions.

Think just about every future MCU project from here on out. Anytime there is a problem, can’t you just call in G’iah to finish the job? Sure, she’s about more than fighting and wants to craft a new path forward for humans and Skrulls, but she’s an absolute Tank now who has a whole host of powers at her disposal and will be extremely hard to kill.

Maybe the creative team has a solution for this behind the scenes that limit her powers somewhat but for now, she is by far the most powerful entity in the universe. Let’s just hope that she doesn’t do something that makes her turn even down the road.

